Samsung launch industry first quadruple-camera smartphone

Camera set up features a 24MP primary sensor, a 8MP depth, 8MP wide angle lenses and a 2x optical zoom lens

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A9, the first device in the market with a quadruple-camera set up.

The device, aimed at the ‘Instagram generation’, will be available in the UK in November and features a rear camera set up of one primary 24MP lens, a 8MP wide angle lens, a 8MP depth sensor and a 10MP, two time optical zoom lens.

The front camera is a 24MP lens and accompanies a 6.3 inch, Super AMOLED display. Inside the device the A9 is powered by a 3,800mAh battery, has an OctaCore processor using 6GB of RAM running Android 8.0 (Oreo).

Internal features include Bixby, Samsung pay and Samsung Health with Samsung president and CEO of IT and Mobile communications DJ Koh adding: “As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication.

“Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we’re introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation.”