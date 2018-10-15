OnePlus 6T will go on sale at Carphone, EE and Vodafone

British retail giant John Lewis joins the three and long-term operator partner O2, in selling the 6T on November 6

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has announced Carphone Warehouse, EE, Vodafone and John Lewis will range the OnePlus 6T.

All four join long-term network partner O2 in ranging the new smartphone due to be unveiled on October 30 and released November 6.

Pricing and specs will be made public at its global launch event in New York, which can be streamed from the OnePlus website at 3pm GMT.

Analyst firm Counterpoint Research reported OnePlus is a top four premium smartphone brand in the UK and Western Europe. OnePlus claimed to have sold one million OnePlus 6 (pictured) devices in 22 days when released on May 22 .

Earlier this year CEO and founder Pete Lau said the vendor more than doubled revenue to $1.4 billon (£1.06bn) in 2017 compared to last year. Lau vowed the company will be more transparent in future.