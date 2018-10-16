BlackBerry Key2 LE now on sale in the UK

Key2 LE is available from £349 from the BlackBerry website

TCL Communication has announced that the BlackBerry Key2 LE is now on sale in the UK.

The smartphone was unveiled at IFA Berlin last month and is available from the RRP of £349 from the BlackBerry website.

Featuring a physical QWERTY keyboard similar to the Key2 and can be picked up in either slate, champagne or atomic colours.

As for the screen the Key2 LE includes a full-HD 2.5D display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Customers will be able to choose the Key 2 LE with either 32GB or 64GB of storage- with both offering MicroSD support and 4GB of memory.

The Key2 LE will run on Android 8.1 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

As for battery the Key2 Le has a powerful 3,000mAh battery than can retain 50 per cent of charge in 36 minutes.

In terms of the snapper, the dual cameras at the rear are 13MP and 5MP, with an 8MP front camera.

BlackBerry senior VP and general manager of mobility solutions Alex Thurber said: “With this new addition to their product line-up, the Key2 LE keeps the iconic BlackBerry styling while offering an accessible entry point for our fans around the world to enjoy a modern BlackBerry smartphone.”

Customers will also be able to have better control of their privacy through the Locker feature which allows for management of information shared in the cloud, such as photos and documents.