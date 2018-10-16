Huawei launches Mate 20 Series with SuperCharge functions

Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones available from EE, O2, Vodafone and Sky Mobile now

Huawei has unveiled the Mate 20 Series where it revealed the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones which both come with bigger screens and batteries.

At the Excel in London, Huawei revealed the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro which both come with the capability of SuperCharge- allowing for other phones to charge off the devices.

The Mate 20 features a 6.53 inch LCD screen with the Mate 20 Pro slightly smaller at 6.39 inches while both run on a Kirin 980 processor and Android 9.1 Pie.

Both phones also come equipped with powerful batteries, with the Mate 20 packing 4,000mAh and a SuperCharge of 22.5W and the Pro 4,200mAh and SuperCharge of 40W.

In terms of cameras, Huawei has introduced three rear cameras for both, totalling four overall.

As for storage both come with 128GB, with the Mate 20 coming with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, while the Mate 20 Pro only has the 6GB RAM option.

Customers will be able to choose both phones in six different colours including; black, blue, green, gold, pink and twilight.

In terms of pricing and availability the Mate 20 begins from £700, with the Mate 20 Pro beginning at £900 and both available from October 16.

EE, O2, Vodafone and Sky Mobile has so far announced it will stock the Mate 20 Series.

Mate 20 RS and wearables

Huawei also announced the Mate 20 RS which has been designed in partnership with car manufacturer Porsche. This is the second collaboration and the phone is available in both red and black.

The Mate 20 RS is expected for release November 16 and will be available with 8GB RAM and either 256GB and 512GB of memory.

As well as this Huawei also announced the Huawei Watch GT and the Huawei Band 3 Pro which are expected to go on sale in the UK soon.

Mate 20 X

Huawei also announced the Huawei Mate 20 X which is the largest in the line-up with its 7.2 inch OLED display.

As well as this the Mate 20 X has a 5,000mAh battery and again powers off a Kirin 980 processor.

It will go on sale on October 26 and has been designed with gaming in mind as Huawei has introduced a gamepad that attaches to the left side of the phone.