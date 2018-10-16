Stampede re-brands as Exertis Pro AV Solutions following integration

Warren Lewis will lead the newly branded Exertis Pro AV Solutions team

Exertis has announced that it has integrated Stampede’s UK and European operations as part of its Pro AV Solutions division.

This follows on from the acquisition by DCC Technology of Pro AV distributor Stampede in July.

As a result of this move, a greater range of resource, products and support will available to customers of Exertis and Stampede across these regions.

The integration will see the UK and Europe operations of Stampede re-branding as Exertis Pro AV Solutions.

This team will be led by Exertis EMEA head of Pro AV Warren Lewis who will supported by Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly.

Former Stampede director of European sales Jody Hutchings will lead the UK sales operation where he will report to Exertis UK Pro AV director Ian Aitken.

“Greater Value”

Lewis said: “Integrating the combined businesses of Exertis’ and Stampede’s Pro AV divisions ensures we can offer greater value with an extended vendor portfolio and a comprehensive range of technical support that can provide resellers with AV solutions to meet any requirement in any vertical market.”

“Importantly we have a team of highly experienced and knowledgeable people who can also tap into other product categories within the Exertis Group, providing resellers with a complete end-to-end solution for their customers.”

Exertis Pro AV organisation will also integrate the Nordic Stampede business and will be led by Exertis Nordic business director Fredrik Tidemar. Exertis Connect head of the Pro AV division Christophe Mathis will manage the French operation of Just Lamps.

The current Stampede structure in North America, Latin America and the entire Asia Pacific region (APAC) remains the same.