OnePlus appoints Data Select as first distributor to lead big retail push

Chinese manufacturer signs with the distributor in the run up to the launch of the OnePlus 6t



Growing Chinese vendor OnePlus will now have its devices ranged by EE, Vodafone and John Lewis supplied through Data Select.

The Data Select appointment is particularly interesting, as OnePlus has historically handled its own distribution to a growing fan base through a system of recommendations.

Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus, said: “We’re constantly working to give people more options to enjoy OnePlus products, so we’re excited by our new partners in the UK.”

A Counterpoint report highlighted how OnePlus has grown from a zero base around five years ago to be a top-four premium smartphone brand in the UK and Western Europe.

OnePlus has more than 1.5 million active forum members, making the UK forums the third largest globally. The recent OnePlus 6 launch and pop-up events in London saw over 1,000 people queue up to see the device unveiled live.

OnePlus sold more than a million of the ‘6’ in 22 days. Revenue growth in 2017 was double that of 2016. OnePlus is now acknowledged as one of the top four premium smartphone brands in the UK. The latest OnePlus 6T will be launched in New York next week.