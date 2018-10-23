Exertis confirms it will go on as a Huawei distributor

Distributor will continue to provide all Huawei products

Exertis has confirmed that it will continue to distribute all Huawei products in the consumer and B2B markets.

This follows a story run by Mobile News which claimed that the Chinese manufacturer had signed an exclusive distribution deal with Westcoast last month.

However, in a statement Exertis said: “We are proud to be a distribution partner for Huawei, serving both the consumer and B2B markets across their complete product range.”

Exertis also named Huawei as a key partner in the B2B market programmes it runs such as device-as-a-service.

In the statement, Exertis said that it is “well positioned” to improve Huawei’s standing in the B2B market.

Long Standing

Huawei UK consumer business group director Jeffery Ma said: “We value our long-standing relationship with Exertis and look forward to growing our business across the many different product categories we are bringing to the UK market for consumers and business users alike.”