WeFix manager and former Dragons’ Den contestant swoops for deals with operators

Oliver Murphy wants to strike up partnerships as part of plans to hit £15 million in turnover

WeFix managing director and former Dragons’ Den contestant Oliver Murphy is seeking to strike partnerships with operators as part of expansion plans to hit £15 million in turnover.

Speaking to Mobile News, Murphy (pictured) said: “The next step in our expansion plans is to pen partnerships with operators and other large B2B contracts with our door-to-door repair service. By doing this, we can hit our target of £15 million in revenue by the end of our 2019 fiscal year.”

WeFix was chosen by Samsung to run its newly launched doorstep repair service for mobiles and tablets in April. Murphy said “since striking the deal with Samsung, we’ve grown rapidly – putting up to eight more repair vans on the road per month”.

Revenue for the year ending June 2017 was £986,000, compared with £300,000 in 2016. The Essex-based firm increased staff numbers from nine in January to 55, and has moved from its original 150 square-foot space to a new 2,000 square foot office, where it now has a training centre for new recruits.

WeFix commands a fleet of 37 vans that carried out over 36,000 repairs in 2017 on Apple and Samsung devices across the UK. It surpassed an initial target of 20,000 repairs for 2018. A portal was launched on October 9 for business customers to manage and book repairs for remote workers. The firm has 45 B2B customers on the books.

WeFix was founded in 2012 as Reviveaphone by Murphy, who kickstarted the company after appearing on BBC television show Dragons’ Den. There, he secured a £50,000 investment from interior designer Kelly Hoppen MBE, after pitching his idea for repair kits for water-damaged phones.

Murphy later bought back Hoppen’s shares and turned the firm into a repair service. Vodafone Total Communications partner Onecom invested in the company in November last year.