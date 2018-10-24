Samsung: mid-range market has helped double portfolio

Samsung director of commercial strategy, product and planning Kate Beaumont has said that rapid growth in the mid-range market has led to the manufacturer almost doubling its device portfolio.

Speaking to Mobile News, Beaumont said the growth of the mid-range, bordering on 50 per cent over the course of this year, was a contributing factor to the Korean manufacturer adding three new devices to the portfolio this year, bringing the total up to seven and altering its usual handset launch cycle.

The comments were made at the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy A9. The device features an industry-first, quadruple camera and follows the A7, which boasts a triple camera.

Beaumont said: “I think, if you look at timings, we didn’t want to wait until the next flagship to introduce these cameras.

“But the camera is a top feature for all of our customers and we are bringing those flagship features like bigger screens and bigger batteries to the A and J series that we have launched recently.”

“The mid segment of the market makes up about 20 per cent of all smartphones and what we’ve seen is that, year on year, it has grown 46 per cent. So we want to make sure we have the devices on offer as it continues to grow.”