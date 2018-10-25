Verve Connect links up with giffgaff for IMO smartphone sales

MVNO expects the IMO Q2 to “fly” off the shelves

Verve Connect has announced a partnership allowing the MVNO giffgaff to sell its IMO branded smartphones.

Consumers will be able to buy the IMO device from giffgaff online, with the IMO Q2 to be the first device available.

Since launching a year ago, the Q2 has shipped over 60,000 units and has consistently made the UK top 10 prepaid devices list by market research company GfK.

The partnership follows similar ranging agreements into Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone stores in the past six months, after seeing considerable growth in the prepaid market.

Premier partner

Commenting on the partnership, IMO director of sales and propositions Nigel Whitehead hinted at more announcements in partnership with giffgaff in the coming months adding: “We are delighted to be working with giffgaff as one of our premier online sales partners.

“We see them as a young, innovative brand similar to ourselves, whose ethos is to provide both best quality and value to their customers.

He added that giffgaff has “exceptional” customer services. “They are a perfect fit for our IMO-branded devices and we look forward to a long-term, heathy partnership with them.”

In a statement, giffgaff said that they were “chuffed” to be working with IMO and added that the MVNO expects the IMO Q2 to sell well.

IMO Q2 is a four inch device featuring a 5MP front and rear camera and 1.2Ghz quad-core processor.