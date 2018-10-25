Vodafone goes live with 5G trial in Manchester

5G will also be switched on in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and London before commercial launch

Vodafone has switched on its first 5G site in Salford, Greater Manchester and invited companies in the region to trial it before commercial launch next year.

Manchester is the first earmarked city to go live with 5G, to follow are: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

In total 60 sites across the country will be switched on before launch. Other sites confirmed include the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall and the Lake District, among other locations.

The operator is claiming the UK’s first true 5G trial as trials from rival operators used elements of 4G or tested the technology within a single location.

This trial in Salford connects to Vodafone’s converged core network, which combines its mobile and fixed infrastructures. It also provides a 5G connection to MediaCityUK (pictured) and surrounding areas.

5G services uses radio technologies that enable faster speeds of up to 1Gbps and decimates latency lag for technologies such as connected cars.

Lats month Vodafone made the UK’s first holographic phone call over 5G held between a football fan and England and Manchester City women’s captain Steph Houghton at the innovation hub.

Leading 5G

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: “We have worked closely with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to help ensure the city is not only an economic powerhouse, but also a digital powerhouse. That is why we are making a multi-million pound investment to offer world-class communications to Greater Manchester’s thriving media and tech community, consumers and our own 1,000 or so employees who work there.”