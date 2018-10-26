A1 Comms announces Huawei Mate 20 exclusivity

Online retailer will be the only place to get the Mate 20 in black on contract until Christmas

A1 Comms has announced it has a struck an exclusivity deal with Huawei for the black Mate 20.

The latest device from Huawei will only be available on the A1 Comms-owned retailers, buymobiles.net and Affordable Mobiles until the Christmas period starts in December.

Huawei launched the Mate 20 ranger last week in London and features a triple camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also available from both buymobiles.net and Affordable Mobiles with the Mate 20 now available on offer under EE that will get customers 30GB for the price of 25GB.

A1 Comms head of digital Jamie Tomlinson said: “We’re delighted to have secured exclusivity on a major Huawei handset.

“We have worked with them for over five years so it’s great to see them really breaking through in the UK. Their current range is amazing, and the new Mate 20 and Pro take it to another level.”