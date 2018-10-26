EE signs distribution agreements with John Lewis and Amazon

The agreement will see the EE FLEX plans sold originally online in both retailers

EE has struck a distribution agreement with John Lewis and Amazon that will see EE tariffs sold by both retailers.

The network has already worked with Amazon before to sell plans but customer can now order PAYG sims as a prime purchase.

Pay as you go tariffs will also be available to be picked up on the John Lewis website from next month with the end goal of having a presence in all 50 retail stores by April next year.

Pay monthly plans are also scheduled to be available in all stores in six months time and online via John Lewis and Amazon.

BT managing director of commercial Ettienne Brandt said: “These new deals will offer greater flexibility for our customers, allowing them to get access to our great products through new partners that are entirely aligned to our own values.

“The partners we’ve chosen reflect our approach to being number one for quality and customer service, and working with them will allow us to provide our customers with even more choice and a great customer experience.”