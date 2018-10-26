Exertis announces sweeping executive role changes

O’Keeffe moves into international role as Exertis look to expand in new territories

Exertis has announced a number of key management moves across the organisation with former managing director Gerry O’Keeffe taking on an unconfirmed international role.

In the former Exertis UK and Ireland MD’s new role he is tasked with expanding the distributor’s presence in existing and new territories.

Exertis UK MD Paul Bryan has been promoted to UK and Ireland MD taking up O’Keeffe’s former duties.

Bryan will be supported in this role by Rod McCarthy who has taken over as head of Ireland following John Dunne’s promotion to the new position of chief commercial officer for North America.

As a result of the restructuring, McCarthy will report to Bryan, with Dunne reporting to O’Keeffe. Bryan and O’Keeffe will both report to DCC Technology and Exertis Group MD Tim Griffin.

Commenting on the changes Griffin said: “These changes to our organisation reflect our evolving business and our strategic ambitions to expand geographically, leverage our capabilities across our territories and ensure we serve more customers with the products, solutions and services that enable them to grow.

“I am confident that with the depth of experience and talent of our leadership team, we are in a great position to continue our successful transition into a service led, value-added distributor that provides specialist expertise and support for customers across a diverse range of technologies.”

As well as this the European and Middle-East country managing directors and the CEOs of Jam Industries and Stampede (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific) will also report to O’Keeffe.

Further appointments

Mike Buley has been appointed as MD for the consumer division and has previously worked in building Exertis’ retail business, which he did for more than a decade. Buley will report to Bryan.

Bryan said: “Mike has been instrumental in building our retail business for more than a decade. He has played a key role in developing our consumer division, managing the evolving requirements of a wide range of retail store and on-line customers that need to meet the demands of consumers an increasingly competitive and challenging market.”