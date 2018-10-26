Exertis promotes Richard Hinds to COO role

In the newly-created role Hinds will report to Exertis UK and Ireland managing director Paul Bryan

Exertis has today (Oct 26) announced group finance director Richards Hinds (pictured) has been promoted to the newly created role of chief operating officer for UK and Ireland.

This was a part of a round of sweeping role changes that saw Exertis UK and Ireland managing director Gerry O’Keeffe promoted to an unconfirmed international role, with Paul Bryan stepping into the role.

Responsibilities for Hinds in the COO role includes: finance, purchasing, IT, logistics and customer services functions.

Reporting to Hinds will be Exertis UK purchasing director Mark Kahr, operations director Sion Wineyard, IT director Nigel Arkwright and Exertis UK and Ireland finance director Meurig Evans

Hinds joined Exertis in 2015 from Flogas, an energy company which is part of Exertis parent company DCC group, where he spent three years as the finance director. Prior to that, he worked at Speedy Hire in a variety of senior finance and operational roles, having previously spent four years serving in the Army.

Great shape

Commenting on his appointment Hinds said: “I am delighted to be taking on this challenging role in what is an exciting time for Exertis as we continue to grow our business both organically and by acquisition. The UK and Ireland businesses are in great shape and I am fortunate to be inheriting a highly capable team that has many years’ experience in their respective roles.”

“As we continue to grow our business, Richard and his experienced team of direct reports will ensure we deliver a consistently high level of service to our customers whenever they engage with Exertis,” said Bryan.