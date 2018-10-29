HTC launches early access period for its first blockchain phone

‘EXODUS 1’ costs 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH (£730)

HTC’s first blockchain phone the ‘EXODUS 1’ has been made available during an early access period to people in the UK.

The early access version can be obtained on the HTC website through crypto-currency with either Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) payment accepted and the expected ship date is December.

The ‘EXODUS 1’ comes with blockchain technology and software, as well as a locked area on the device that is protected from the Android OS. This software holds the keys to the crypto, whether that is either currency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Blockchain is essentially a method of recording data such as digital transactions, agreements and contracts and is verified as it happens independently.

HTC has developed a Social Key Recovery mechanism as a precaution to the phone being lost or stolen.

Users will be able to choose a few trusted contacts, all of which must download a key management app. This then gets split using a private sharing algorithm and is sent to the trusted contacts.

HTC decentralised chief officer Phil Chen said: “It’s been both 10 years since the launch of the first Android phone by HTC and nearly 10 years since the launch of Bitcoin and the Genesis Block.”

“For digital assets and decentralised apps to reach their potential, we believe mobile will need to be the main point of distribution. We look forward to partnering with developers in the blockchain community to usher in this vision.”

HTC has also announced it will soon release an Application programming interface (APIs) to allow third-party developers to use the ‘EXODUS 1’ hardware to protect keys and sign transactions.

Features

The HTC ‘EXODUS 1’ runs on the Android OS and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

In terms of display it has a six inch quad-HD display with an 18:9 ratio. The snapper includes a 12MP and 6MP dual main camera plus a 8MP dual front camera including the Bokeh effect.

There is 6GB of RAM with 128GB internal memory and the phone has a 3,500mAh battery.