OnePlus unveils 6T smartphone with in-screen fingerprint scanner

Prices start from $549 to $629 and features in two versions of black

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6T smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and promises a 5G smartphone launch next year.

The launch was held in New York on October 29 and hosted by CEO Pete Lau and global head of marketing Kyle Kiang.

The smartphone will release in the UK on November 6 and come in three versions: $549 – 6GB, 128GB, $579 – 8GB 128GB, $629 – 8GB 256GB. There are two colour options mirror black (ceramic) and midnight black (metallic). EE, Vodafone and O2 have confirmed ranging of the new flagship, as have retailers Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis. Data Select will handle distribution.

O2 is offering the 6T on contract for £42.75 a month with £40 upfront for 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts.

The standout feature is the in-screen fingerprint sensor which is also on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. However, OnePlus claims to have the faster in-screen sensor, capable of unlocking the screen in 0.34 seconds.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 845 processor and improved operator compatibility. OnePlus said at the launch the 6T can effortlessly carry signal with 233 carriers in 74 countries especially in Europe.

The AMOLED screen measures at 6.41-inches running with 1080 x 2340 pixels with a 402 pixel density. It’s protected from Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood is the 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor, Android 9.0 Pie and a 3,700mAh battery.