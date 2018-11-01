BT extends Yealink tie-up as it upgrades its device portfolio

BT has extended its long-term partnership with Yealink as it upgrades its latest device portfolio as part of its Wholesale Hosted Communications Service (WHC).

As part of the agreement, Yealink will provide its latest S series of handsets to work with BT’s Broadsoft platform, which comes as part of a white-label supply service.

The S series includes the T48S, T46S and T42S models, as well as the new W60P DECT phone and CP920 Conference phone.

Commenting on the expanding partnership, BT Wholesale head of products for IP telephony and UC Oli Barker said: “BT is at the forefront of being able to offer Yealink’s latest devices into our extensive industry-wide reseller customer base.

“This announcement is a further step forward which will provide our customers with access to the latest product innovations that Yealink continues to bring to the UK market.”

Previously, Yealink UK agreed a five-year contract with BT to supply SIP handsets through the company’s white-label WHC offering.

FLOURISHING

Of the partnership, head of Yealink UK Joe Casari said: “We’ve built up a productive relationship with BT over several years and this latest development further accelerates our flourishing partnership.

“This agreement further reinforces Yealink’s industry-leading reputation for innovation, device reliability, aesthetic design and intuitive functionality.”

According to Casari, Yealink has shipped more SIP phones than any competitors and sold upwards of 2.9 million devices last year.