CityFibre readies full-fibre feast for 5m homes

Five million homes will be connected to full fibre network thanks to a £2.5 billion investment from CityFibre.

Over 37 towns and cities across the country will benefit from superfast gigabit broadband speeds. It is estimated that the rollout will contribute £85 billion to the economy and create 5,000 jobs.

The investment follows the acquisition of CityFibre by Antin Infrastructure Partners and Goldman Sachs managed fund West Street Infrastructure Partners this June. More locations are yet to be announced.

The five million homes able to take advantage of full fibre to the premises will equate to a third of the target the government has set for connecting 15 million homes by 2025.

CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch said: “With a head-start in 37 towns and cities, this full fibre investment plan enables us to further accelerate our rollout, catalysing huge economic growth in regional towns and cities across the country and transforming the UK’s digital future.

“Our rollout will soon bring to scale an innovative wholesale network, providing internet service providers and mobile network operators with greater choice and unrivalled technical capabilities, benefitting all sectors of the market.

“We now need to work together across Government, Ofcom and industry to create a level playing field that continues to encourage investment from multiple network operators, so that full fibre can be delivered as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Work is already under way in Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Aberdeen, and is due to start in Edinburgh, Stirling, Coventry and Huddersfield before the end of the year. Cambridge, Leeds and Southend-on-Sea will follow shortly afterwards.

Secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport Jeremy Wright said: “The Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review set out our plans to maximise full fibre coverage.

“I’m delighted that CityFibre’s investment in 37 towns and cities across the UK will ensure the vast majority of homes and businesses in those areas can access this technology through new fibre networks.

“Significant investment from new network operators is critical to deliver our ambition for nationwide coverage. Through our Industrial Strategy, we’re working with businesses and Ofcom to ensure effective network competition that supports investment on this scale.”