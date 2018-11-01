Gamma takes company-of-the-year gong at AIM Awards

Gamma was named company of the year at the annual AIM Awards.

The ceremony was held at Old Billingsgate in London on October 11, with the award accepted by chief financial officer Andrew Belshaw and CEO Andrew Taylor.

Now in its 23rd year, the AIM Awards is an education awarding body, rewarding firms that improve their employees. It also look at how companies and individuals harness AIM to power their growth and fulfil their strategy.

Taylor said: “We are both delighted and humbled to have been awarded company of the year at this year’s AIM Awards. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication shown by Gamma’s employees and the support we have received from our channel partners. Our aim is to continue providing innovative and disruptive products to the UK business market, whilst ensuring we remain easy to do business with.”