Three brings 4G+ to major UK cities

Boosted cities include: London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow

Three has upgraded 2,700 sites to bring 4G+ speeds for customers in major cities.

Five UK cities were named in the upgrade including: London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The operator said 50 per cent of devices connected to its network support carrier aggregation, which is required for 4G+ speeds, this boosts speeds between 15 to 33pc. Carrier aggregation allows operators to combine multiple spectrum bands for faster speeds.

Three claimed its 10 million customers will see residual benefits from capacity being freed up by carrier aggregation. The 4G+ icon will appear on devices of phones compatible.

According to analyst firm CCS Insight the average UK mobile subscriber could consume as much as 18GB of data per month by 2021, and Three UK’s customers currently consume 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average.

Three UK chief executive Dave Dyson (pictured) said: “Three customers are the highest consumers of data, with this trend expected to continue for several years. As we ready our network for 5G, we’re moving quickly to put the right technology in place to deliver the most reliable mobile experience for our customers. This latest innovation plays a critical role in ensuring our customers will be able to make the most of their mobile devices, both now and in the future.”

In September, Three, O2 and SSE Enterprise Telecom partnered to enhance the fibre backhaul network in London by connecting cellular sites and mobile masts using Thames Water’s sewage network.