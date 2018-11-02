Sky Mobile confirms pricing for iPad Pro

The iPad Pro comes in 11 or 12.9-inches and two colour ways: silver and space grey

Sky Mobile has confirmed monthly contract pricing for the freshly announced iPad Pro, which will go on sale November 7.

The 11-inch version will start from £26 per month coming with 1GB data, unlimited calls and text and no upfront cost on a 36 month plan.

While the iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts from £31 per month on the same plan.

Higher data plans are available in 3GB, 8GB or 15GB. Customers can also opt for a 24 month contract instead.

Monthly subscribers can swap the iPad Pro for the latest iPad model at the end of the contract.

Specs

Apple has been marketing the iPad Pro over the last few years as a productivity companion to replace laptops.

This years tablet iteration saw Apple debuting the A12X Bionic chip, a step above the A12 inside the iPhone XS, and is promised to be 50pc faster than its predecessor.

The home button has been removed and upgraded with Face ID. Also launched is a new Apple Pencil which charges when attached magnetically to the tablet. Also launched was a new Smart Keyboard Folio.

There are four storage options available: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Both come in silver and space grey and weigh 468g (11-inch) and 631g (12.9-inch).

Apple has dropped its lightning port in favour of USB-C which connects to charge the unspecified battery. The vendor claims all models have a 10 hour battery life.