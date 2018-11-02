Truphone launch eSIM plans for new iPhone range

The eSIMs only cater for data usage so far but cellular and messaging are in development and expected in the coming months

Truphone has launched a range of eSIM plans for the new iPhone Xs, Xs Max and the XR.

The plans can be accessed via the ‘My Truphone’ smartphone app that is currently available on the App Store.

Data allowance is set at 300MB a day, 1GB a month or 3GB per month costing £6 per day, 1GB a month or 3GB a month respectively and anyone who signs up can use their allowance in 80 different countries including America, Mexico and Japan.

Truphone chief business development Officer Steve Alder said:“Truphone is one of only a handful of mobile operators that work with the new iPhone’s digital eSIM and the My Truphone app represents one of the first ways to take advantage of the technology.

“By giving consumers and businesses an alternative to inflated roaming charges, our new plans free people up to use data just like they would at home – helping them to stay better connected in both their work and personal lives.”