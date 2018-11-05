Apple posts 20pc revenue boost to $62.9bn for Q4

The vendor sold 46 million iPhones, 9.69 million iPads and 5.29 million Mac computers in the quarter

Apple announced it has taken $62.9bn (£48.2bn) in revenue for Q4 2018, an increase of 20 per cent ($52.5m) year-on-year.

Over half of the figure ($37.1bn) was driven by iPhone sales with over 46 million handsets sold. In the quarter the American vendor released the ipHone XS, XS Max and XR.

Services such as Apple Care, Apple Pay and Apple Music generated $9.9 billion.

Around 9.69 million iPads and 5.29 million Mac computers were shipped in the quarter raking in $4 billion and $7.4 billion respectively. The company reported an average selling price of $793 — a year-over-year increase of 28 percent.

Q1 predictions

Apple posted the following forecast for Q1 2019.