Industry telco leaders applaud Hammond

Industry experts have welcomed further investment into full fibre access detailed in last week’s Autumn Budget. The first wave on investment is earmarked for the Borderlands, Cornwall and the Welsh Valleys.

VIAVI Solutions channel marketing Kevin O’Donnell said:

“The UK is ranked 22nd in the world for Gigabit internet and lags behind much of the developed world. The Chancellor’s additional investment is much needed, especially for schools and libraries.”

CommScope vice president Phil Sorsky reckoned the UK was 35th in global internet speeds behind even Madagascar and Bulgaria.

“This simply isn’t sustainable, particularly in the run up-to Brexit. Access to fibre is a key component for businesses.

“Companies are under pressure to deliver on a global scale. This is why we need more investment in fibre. It’s promising to see such additional investment in fibre infrastructure, especially in rural areas, schools and libraries.

“It is critical that all premises have access to speedy and reliable broadband in order to deliver growth and prosperity across the country.

EY telecoms lead analyst Adrian Baschonga said:

“New measures to accelerate the roll out of full fibre in rural areas are welcome. However, mobile networks, including 5G will also play an important role in boosting connectivity in under-served areas”.