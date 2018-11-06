Avenir Telecom debuts new Energizer rugged phone

Avenir Telecom has unveiled the Energizer Energy E500S smartphone, the latest device in its ruggedised line.

The E500S is part of the Energy range of smartphones developed under the Energizer licence and is 4G compatible, with voice-over-LTE support.

The device is available from £80 and comes with protective accessories for extra durability.It features a five-inch panoramic screen that comes equipped with a 8MP rear camera and a front-facing 5MP snapper.

Customers who buy the E500S are supplied with a reinforced case and shockproof-resistant tempered glass screen guard.

The E500S runs on a MediaTek Quad-Core 1.3GHz processor and operates with the Android Oreo Go 8.0 system and has the device has a 2,000mAh battery built in.

As for storage, it comes with a 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, with an additional microSD option providing up to 32GB of memory.

There is also a slightly cheaper 3G version, the E500, which retails at £60. Both phones are dual-SIM compatible.

Customers will be able to purchase both smartphones from Fonehouse, Get Connected and Go Mobile. Our Perspective are in charge of pushing the brand in the UK.

Our Perspective director Jason Kemp told Mobile News the phone is aimed at those on a budget.

“For a budget phone it is great value for money for customers. The E500S is ideal for those that are cost conscious.”