OnePlus 6T hits the stores

Chinese manufacturer has already sold 800 in the UK after holding a private event for its community forum members

The OnePlus 6t has hit the shelves this morning following its announcement a week ago.

O2, EE and Vodafone will be the UK networks retailing the device with plans starting from £20, £42 and £39 per month respectively.

Details of the device were unveiled in New York a week ago with headlines focusing on OnePlus being the second manufacturer to bring a under-glass fingerprint reader to the mass market.

The handset comes in black with either a matte or a glossy finish and three memory varieties of 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

EE open its offers at £39 per month and £50 up front for 1GB of data. Vodafone offer the device with 16GB for £42 per month and £29 upfront and O2 have an offer of 20GB of data for £42.75 per month and £40 up front.

Community

OnePlus has already sold over 800 of its latest handset at an exclusive pop up event in London last week for members of it’s online forum called Community.

Throughout Europe the Chinese manufacturer has sold over 4,500 in similar events in 11 cities including Barcelona, Marseilles, Amsterdam and Berlin. Across the globe there was pop up events in 31 cities in 12 countries.

The new OnePlus 6t will be available from November 6 in two shades of black with the starting price set at £499. In the UK the new device will be out to buy from today (November 6) from OnePlus online as well as O2, EE, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis and Amazon.