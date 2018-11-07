EE aims to be first to rollout 5G in UK

The public will use the 5G network as an alternative to fixed broadband in EE’s latest 5G test

EE is targeting to be first to launch 5G commercially in the UK after launching 5G trials across East London today (Nov 7) where the general public can also test the new standard.

For the first time an operator has invited consumers to join a trial. According to EE consumers in selected areas will use 5G as an alternative to their fixed broadband connection. Future smartphone functionality with 5G is being tested in a state-of-the-art Borehamwood test lab.

The upgraded East London mobile masts are: Provost Street, City Road, Central Street, Old Street, Cheapside, St Paul’s, Finsbury Circus Garden, Clerkenwell Street and Bartholomew Square.

The UK’s largest operator is upgrading areas with dense populations such as Canary Wharf, where the operator went live with its 5G trial last month.

BT Group chief technology and information officer Howard Watson said: “Deploying this brand new layer of our EE mobile network is far from straightforward, and this trial has helped us to understand – and learn how to overcome – the significant challenges that we’ll face in the coming years. We’re also learning about the coverage we can achieve with 5G New Radio on our new 3.4GHz spectrum, both indoors and in densely cluttered streets.”