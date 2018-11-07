Former O2 sales director Ben Dowd lands Onecom CEO job

Dowd suddenly left O2 as group sales director in September last year

Onecom has appointed former O2 group sales director Ben Dowd (pictured) as CEO, while founder and former chief Darren Ridge (below) steps up as group CEO.

Dowd is tasked with day-to-day operations and continuing the dealer’s ambition to reap £100 million in revenue by the end of the year. He reports directly to Ridge.

He spent nearly 22 years with O2 suddenly departing in September 2017 as group sales director. Since 1995 when O2 was known as Cellnet, Dowd held various finance and sales roles. He was promoted to the O2 board in 2008 when he secured the role of business sales director, one of his “proudest moments”.

According to Companies House, revenue for the Hampshire firm was at £60 million for 2016 ending December, while gross profits stood at £18 million. Figures for 2017 have yet to be finalised.

Commenting on his new role Dowd said: “Darren’s ambition for the business is completely aligned with mine, and I am excited and energised by the challenge of taking Onecom on a new journey of ambitious growth as it stakes its claim as the UK’s leader in business communications technology.”

Ridge added: “Ben shares my passion for driving Onecom forward and has a formidable track record and reputation in the industry.

“There are significant opportunities for growth ahead, both organically and inorganically. The acceleration of digital infrastructure in 5G and superfast fibre will drive new and enhanced data and digital services including IoT (Internet of Things), all of which will drive enhanced productivity and efficiency benefits for UK businesses.”