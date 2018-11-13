Exertis names Chris Bale as head of transformation

Bale joins from Co-Op and spent 11 years at Ernst and Young

Exertis has appointed Chris Bale as its head of transformation to lead its operational and financial best practice across Europe.

Bale joins from the Co-Op where he held the role of investment appraisal and transformation finance and will report to Exertis International managing director Gerry O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe has welcomed Bale to Exertis and anticipates his appointment to further Exertis’ productivity in Europe.

O’Keeffe said: “He has gained extensive experience in business transformation and change management from his previous roles.

“His appointment will enable our businesses across Europe to improve their operational efficiency and productivity through not only sharing best practice but also adopting new ways of working that can drive growth, enhance profit and take advantage of new opportunities.”

Prior to his time at Co-Op, Bale spent 11 years at Ernst and Young where he supported corporates, their owners and lenders in improving performance and liquidity.

Bale said he is joining Exertis at a “fantastic time” following a management reshuffle at the distributor.

Bale said: “The business has set out an exciting strategy of geographic expansion with a number of recent acquisitions already completed.

“I am looking forward to working with the country management teams to build programmes that can drive significant business improvements and help shape and implement integration projects that maximise the investment.”