Former Daisy boss Neil Muller takes Timico CEO job

Managed services provider Timico has appointed former Daisy boss Neil Muller (pictured) as its new CEO as it unveiled its latest acquisition.

Muller left Daisy abruptly in June amidst acquisition rumours after three years in charge.

The news comes after Timico announced its acquisition of UK-based ICT managed and cloud services company 25sevenIT for a multi-million-pound sum.

Its staff will join Timico and bring expanded Microsoft capabilities to the company. 25sevenIT is an IT managed services provider with a focus on the hospitality sector.

Recently Timico announced fellow former Daisy executive John Holt as chief operating officer last month. Timico turned over nearly £56m in its year ending 31 December 2016.

Chairman Geoff Neville said: “I am delighted to welcome Neil to the Board and help us achieve our strategic goals. He brings a wealth of experience and has a tremendous track record.”

Muller added: “I am honoured and excited to lead Timico through its next phase of strategic development. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, in order to help Timico’s customers take advantage of managed service and cloud opportunities within this exciting digital era.”