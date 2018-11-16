ASUS launches ROG phone in UK with £100 pre-order discount

The ROG phone features a cooling system to combat overheating

ASUS has announced that its ROG (Republic of Gamers) phone will be available from December 14 in the UK following its launch event in Mayfair.

The phone is available for pre-order through the ASUS website and will cost £799. However those that pre-order will be given £100 off the price.

It has been designed with gaming as it’s main focus and one of its unique features is the GameCool Vapor-chambing cooling system that prevents overheating.

The screen has a six inch AMOLED HDR display (2160 x1080) that can provide response times of 1ms.

The ROG phone comes equipped with an 8MP camera on the front and a rear dual-lens with 12MP and 8MP on the back.

It has an Android OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Other features include; A 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Brand awareness

ASUS UK and Ireland country manager Steven Hope told Mobile News that ASUS is looking to sell the phone with retailers next year and create a bigger brand awareness in the UK market.

“This launch is about announcing ourselves in the phone market in the UK where it is tough and saturated. We’re backed by the strong ROG brand when it comes to gaming.”

“Initially we’re aiming this phone at the gaming audience but we hope that it can filter out to the mass market as gaming becomes more popular on smartphones.”