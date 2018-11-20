Business as usual for Apple resellers after Amazon deal

Amazon and Apple struck the agreement last week to range devices through apple certified products on Amazon

Apple resellers say they are not anticipating any loss of business following an agreement between Apple and Amazon to sell Apple kit on Amazon.

Amazon struck the deal with the manufacturer last week that means only Apple-authorised sellers will be able to sell Apple and Beats products through the Amazon website from the beginning of next year.

Following the announcement, third-party sellers that offer iPhones and other Apple products on Amazon could face an uncertain future unless they apply directly to the Apple to become official resellers.

From January 4, companies selling these products on Amazon in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain will have them taken down unless they become authorised.

Phoenix Cellular director and co-founder Paul Walters, who distribute refurbished Apple phones, said he does not expect the decision to impact the company’s business, adding:

“I don’t believe it will affect us, as I don’t see our customers selling much on Amazon.

“They tend to sell on more European platforms and through European retailers. Amazon is not a big one for our customers today.”

The iOutlet is one reseller that sells Apple products through Amazon’s website, but is authorised to continue doing so.

The iOutlet founder Liam James said: “We’re currently on the Apple approved programme, so it won’t impact us and applies more to smaller businesses. However, I can see a lot of these suppliers going towards other platforms such as eBay now instead.”

Letter to Resellers

Amazon has sent a letter to its resellers that offer or previously offered Apple products on its website and informed them that they need to apply directly to Apple for authorisation.

The letter also says that resellers with any remaining stock in Amazon fulfilment centres as of January 5 will have to create a removal order.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing the selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

Amazon has confirmed that companies that list Apple products and are part of the Amazon Renewed (Certified Refurbished) programme will not be affected by the changes.