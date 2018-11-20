Huawei Eco-Connect Europe: Leading websites pledge to distribute their premium content to Huawei users

Booking.com, Skyscanner and KAYAK are among new partners

Huawei has added a number of high-profile global players to its open ecosystem of premium content partners.

The partnerships were announced during a ceremony at Huawei’s Eco-Connect Europe conference, with a number of contracts signed in front of attendees.

These partners include Booking.com, Rentalcars.com, Rideways, KAYAK, Moovit, Qwant, Skyscanner and SQUID, which signed memorandums of understanding (MOU). The agreement brings the partners content onto Huawei devices for example the booking.com app has been pre-installed on Huawei smartphones.

The MOUs are in line with the growing range of applications found in the Huawei Mobile Services suite through the vendor’s newly launched distribution platform, the Huawei Ability Gallery. This platform is aimed at providing intelligent connections between users and services.

The new partners cover a variety of business areas, including travel (through Booking.com, Kayak and Skyscanner), transportation (Rentalcars.com and Rideways), urban mobility (Moovit), confidential search (Qwant) and customised news (SQUID).

Booking.com is one partner that has extended its contract with Huawei, having worked with the Chinese brand since 2016.

Commenting on the partnership, Booking.com chief marketing officer Daniel Robb said: “We’re extending our partnership with Huawei to include most of our portfolio and to provide additional services. It has been a fruitful partnership for us so far and hopefully can continue to be.”

Robb added that the company is including two of its additional businesses, Rentalcars.com and Rideways, as part of its extension with Huawei.

“With our businesses, we are adding a win-win ecosystem with Huawei for the transportation and travel sectors, and will be offering a premium localisation experience for all customers. We’re taking advantage of Huawei’s intelligent distribution platform,” said Robb.

Welcoming the new partners, Huawei consumer business group vice president for mobile services Jervis Su said: “These alliances create completely new exciting and personalised services and offer unique premium local experiences.