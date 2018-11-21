Former account manager is tasked with getting Tech Energi products in more retail stores

Accessory distributor Mr Mobile has appointed former Data Select and Brightstar account manager Craig Harper as its new national business development manager.

The appointment of Harper comes in anticipation of the launch of the new Tech Energi range of power accessories.

Harper was also key account manager at Brightstar in 2015 and was national account manager at Data Select between 2007 and 2011.

He will be tasked with getting the new range of Mr Mobile accessories into national retail outlets such as supermarkets and mobile retailers, as well as increasing the business Mr Mobile does with retailers such as CeX, the online resource that specialises in selling pre-owned gadgets.

Harper will also help to increase sales of Advanced Accessories and Alcatel devices distributed by Mr Mobile.

Mr Mobile managing director Bobby Singh said: “We’re delighted to have Craig on board.

“With all the knowledge and experience he can bring to our team, I’m sure he will be a great asset to Mr Mobile.”