Naim shoots for former Bullitt man as new managing director

New appointment recently left rugged handset manufacturer where he was brand manager

Industry veteran Charlie Henderson has left Bullitt and landed the managing director role at Naim Audio.

He began his new role last week, replacing Trevor Wilson, who departed Naim in August after three years in the role and 11 years with the high-end hi-fi maker.

Salisbury-based Naim Audio is part of French firm Vervent Audio Group, which also has speaker and headphone manufacturer Focal under its umbrella.

Henderson reports directly to Vervent Audio Group CEO Christophe Sicaud. He was approached for the role by the manufacturer.

His remit in the role includes expanding the brand’s presence and taking responsibility for sales and operations in the UK.

Henderson spent over 10 years as sales director with Motorola and three years at Bullitt Group as chief brand officer, which he departed last month.

Before Bullitt, he spent over a year as vice president of Jabra and a year as EMEA and India MD at Skullcandy.

Henderson told Mobile News: “It is an honour to lead the UK arm of one of the biggest audio manufacturers in the world.

“I am looking forward to continuing the growth for one of the biggest hi-fi and audio firms in the world; it’s a challenge I couldn’t resist taking up.”