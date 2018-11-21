TalkTalk to relocate London HQ to Salford

The Salford office replaces previous offices in the North West of England in Warrington and Irlam

TalkTalk will relocate its London headquarters to Salford, Manchester as part of plans to accelerate growth and as “part of its strategy to simplify its operations”.

The move is the second major investment from the telecoms firm having opened a base in Salford last year (pictured) to house the technology and business teams.

The “vast majority” of its 500 hundred employees will be relocated from London, the firm has not confirmed if there will be any redundancies. The firm added it will start hiring for new posts next year, and expand its graduate and apprenticeship programme.

The Salford office replaces previous offices in the North West of England in Warrington and Irlam.

TalkTalk chief executive Tristia Harrison said: “We’ve always had a base in the north west, but we want to build on that heritage and create a world-class campus for the whole business.

“As with any change, we are committed to supporting all of our colleagues during this transition period. Bringing all of our teams together will make us a simpler business, where it’s easier for teams to work together and deliver the very best service for customers.”

Growing economy

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett added it was an “exciting new chapter in Salford’s success story as the fastest growing economy in Greater Manchester”.

“TalkTalk relocating their headquarters and executive team here and creating hundreds of new, high quality, technical, digital jobs speaks volumes for its investment in a digital future.”

MP for Salford and Eccles Rebecca Long Bailey said she hoped the move would open up opportunities for Salford residents.

“This announcement provides further evidence that businesses can find success and growth outside of London, provide investment to the area, and job opportunities for people here in Salford.”