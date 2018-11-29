Abzorb bags 1,000 mobile connections

Brighouse business telecoms provider Abzorb has won a competitive tender to provide mobile phone, voice and data for Locala Community Partnerships CIC (Locala), a community interest company providing NHS community healthcare services in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford.

Abzorb will provide Locala with around 1,000 mobile phone connections for up to three years.

“This is a great result for Abzorb.It endorses our public sector new-business acquisition strategy It also means we can continue to grow our healthcare footprint. As a proud West Yorkshire-based company we’re delighted to be working with Locala, given that they have a great reputation and are also local to us.” said Abzorb sales manager Dean Al-Sened.

Locala was developed by Kirklees Primary Care Trust as a result of the Transforming Community Services initiative in 2011.

Locala head of procurement Andrea Mycoe said: “Abzorb’s flexibility with multiple operators certainly impressed and it’s great that they are a local company. Their flexibility with tariffs was also a highlight plus their ability to manage their mobile spend using their self-management portal.”

Abzorb was founded in 1992 and provides mobiles, fixed lines, data, connectivity, SIP and hosted products through BT, EE, O2 and Vodafone,

