Vodafone launches loyalty programme for mobile customers

Vodafone customers can receive free coffee and discounted ODEON cinema tickets

Vodafone has launched the ‘VeryMe’ loyalty programme where mobile customers can receive rewards such as money off big name brands and free coffee.

The programme uses machine learning to give out tailored offers to mobile customers such as: two Odeon cinema tickets for £7 (any day) and free Millie’s Cookies.

Other give-aways include 15pc off Interflora and a three-month trial of The Mindfulness App. As an introductory launch offer, Vodafone will give pay monthly customers an extra 2GB data when signing up.

Vodafone customers need to download the My Vodafone App (Play and App store), click join VeryMe Rewards to apply.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: “VeryMe Rewards is designed as a personalised thank you to our customers for their loyalty. The Vodafone App is quick and easy to use and rewards customers with daily treats and offers that have been individually tailored to them.”