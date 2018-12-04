Exertis ranges Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Exertis claims it is the “home of Android”

Exertis has penned an agreement with Google to distribute the Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones.

The premium flagship smartphone range is the technology giant’s eleventh line since it began selling smartphones under its own brand in 2010.

Google’e latest flagship boasts a class leading camera, large OLED displays and powerful processor. Both smartphones were launched in white, pink and black.

The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch screen while the XL has a 6.3-inch display. The smaller smartphone has a battery life of 2,915mAh and the XL has 3,450mAh.

Google smartphones are usually first the receive Android user interface and security updates first.

Exertis mobile sales director Mark Weston said: “We are delighted to be offering the Google Pixel 3 to our customers. The phone has been receiving great reviews in the media based on its excellent display, stunning cameras and software experience.

“Exertis is the Home of Android and with our ability to deploy and manage bulk roll-outs for corporates through the Android Zero-Touch enrolment, we are in a great position to take advantage of the opportunity this presents.”