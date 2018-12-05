ArmaFone eyes up more retail presence alongside Asda move

Mobile repairer has relocated from St. Matthew Street in Ipswich

Ipswich-based mobile repair specialists ArmaFone has relocated inside a local Asda superstore.

ArmaFone moved to its new Asda location at White House Industrial Estate on November 24 after previously being located along the high street on St. Matthews Street three miles away.

Established five years ago, ArmaFone operates as part of B2B dealer TMAC Wireless Solutions, which was founded in 2001 and provides airtime solutions to business customers.

The brand repairs mobile, tablets and laptops, and also sells a range of accessories including covers, mounts, cables and chargers.

The move to the retail park will provide higher footfall for ArmaFone according to MD Chris Everitt, a deal that took 18 months to complete.

This is the only store where ArmaFone will initially operate, but Everitt says there are plans to expand into new locations and other retailers.

“At this stage it’s flexible and I’m expecting our relationship with Asda to develop further, but I wouldn’t rule out other retailers in the future.

“Our plan is to roll out our service further. We’re currently looking at new locations and would like to expand into the South East and the Midlands. We’re interested in internal concessions and each location will act as a regional ‘call out’ hub.”

ArmaFone also offers its customers a ‘callout’ repair service and has a fleet of five vehicles that cover the whole of East Anglia, available to both business and consumer customers.

“We currently cover just East Anglia as part of our callout service. Part of our strategy is to increase the service in line with retail expansion. Expanding outside of East Anglia will give us greater reach.”