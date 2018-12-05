HMD Global announce Nokia 8.1 arriving in January

Nokia 8.1 will be available in a number of UK retailers from January 14 2019 says HMD Global

HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 8.1 which will be released in the new year and is the first in the portfolio to run on Android Pie 9.

The Nokia 8.1 is set to be released on January 14 2019 and is available in three different colours; blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel.

It will be the latest mid-ranger to feature a PureDisplay screen after the Nokia 7.1 was the first in the range to introduce this in October.

Featuring a notch, the display is 6.18 and has a full HD edge-to-edge screen, which is slightly bigger than the Nokia 7 which was six inches.

One of the key features from the Android Pie 9 OS is the Adaptive Battery feature that gives users the ability to limit battery usage for apps that aren’t used as often.

The Nokia 8.1 comes equipped with a 12MP ZEISS optics main camera, plus a 20MP front camera capable of producing the bokeh effects. There is also a secondary 13MP snapper.

There is 4GB RAM with internal memory of 64GB, plus the option to extend memory with an SD card slot for up to 400GB.

Other features include a Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3,500mAh battery that Nokia claim can last up to two days with one charge.

HMD has said the Nokia 8.1 will be available for an average price of £379.99 and will be available in a number of UK retailers but have not confirmed which ones yet.

Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus

In addition to this, HMD has also revealed the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus will be launched alongside the Nokia 8.1 from January 14 2019.

The Nokia 3.1 will cost £169.99 and will be available in blue and features a dual camera and six inch HD+ display.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be £199.99 and comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.