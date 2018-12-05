Jennings in at Manx

New recruit has formerly headed up Virgin Media Qatar

Manx Telecom has announced that it has appointed Ed Jennings as its new chief commercial officer.

Jennings, whose previous roles included CEO of Virgin Mobile Qatar, will be responsible for maintaining and increasing customers to the communications provider.

The latest addition to the Isle of Man provider said he would be playing on the power of its local brand to improve its share of the island’s consumer and business market.

Manx cureently accounts for 70 per cent of mobile and 93 per cent of broadband customers on the island, making £38.1 million in H1 2018.

Jennings said: “There may well be an opportunity for us to service customers who are based off shore but my focus is our customers on the Isle of Man and how to improve the service they receive.”