Samsung announces successful 5G tests on mobile

South Korean manufacturer teamed up with Verizon and Qualcomm to test out 5G on handsets

Samsung has announced that it has successfully tested a 5G smartphone.

The manufacturer connected the handset to 400MHz bandwidth in the 28GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum band and achieved speeds of over 1.7Gbps.

Samsung teamed up with Verizon to use the US carrier spectrum and Qualcomm, using the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antennas that are designed for smartphones.

Samsung Electronics Networks Business Senior Vice President and Head of North American Business Woojune Kim said: “Successful interoperation of multiple network technologies takes us another step closer to the commercialisation of 5G mobility services.

“We are proud to join with Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies to spotlight the next steps driving network evolution.”

Verizon testing

The tests were conducted in San Diego in the Qualcomm Technologies lab and follow the announcement from Verizon that the carrier had transmitted 5G to an smartphone using a commercial 5G network. That transmission was made using a Samsung 5G New Radio (NR) technology and the same Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Qualcomm QtM052 antennas.

Verizon senior vice president and chief technology architect Ed Chan said: “Verizon is leading the industry again with the first 5G NR standards connection leveraging multiple component carrier technology and our ultra wide band frequencies to achieve top 5G speeds.

“This is a demonstration of real 5G speed achieved through commercial grade Samsung network equipment and a Qualcomm chipset. Our strong partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm is truly accelerating the 5G ecosystem to deliver the 5G promise to our customer.”