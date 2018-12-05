Swansea announced as the latest city to get Openreach’s FTTP roll-out

Openreach is aiming to connect 10 million premises with FTTP technology by the mid-2020s

Openreach has continued its ‘Fibre First’ programme roll-out as it announced Swansea as the latest city to receive the fibre-to-the-premises technology (FTTP).

Tens of thousands of homes across Swansea will receive the broadband, with SA1, SA2 and SA5 postcodes the first to benefit.

The internet connection is expected to be much quicker as FTTP offers speeds of up to one gigabit per second, which is 24 times quicker than the UK average (46Mbps).

Swansea joins Cardiff after the capital was the first Welsh city to receive the Fibre First Programme, as Openreach targets three million premises across the UK by the end of 2020.

The multi-million pound programme has so far passed over 650,000 premises in cities including Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Swansea City Council leader Rob Stewart has welcomed the roll-out into Swansea by Openreach.

Stewart said: “This investment by Openreach in Swansea will provide us with the best internet connectivity possible and enable companies to turbo charge their business opportunities.”

“The roll-out of ultrafast broadband across the city will prepare Swansea for the future, provide the right conditions for our businesses to thrive and support our economy.”

Openreach MD for strategic infrastructure development Kim Mears added: “Making Swansea a Fibre First city complements the aim and ambition of the Swansea Bay City region as we’ll be putting in place the digital infrastructure that’s required for the future economic growth and prosperity of the city.”