Vodafone exclusively launches Palm smartphone

It is Palm’s first smartphone since 2011 and is available from £31 per month

Vodafone has exclusively launched the Palm smartphone, which is the brand’s first smartphone since it was acquired by TCL Communications in January 2015.

The handset is available on contract from £31 per month with no upfront cost or £350 on pay-as-you-go when purchased with a £10 Big Value Bundle.

The Palm smartphone is the size of a credit card and weighs just 70 grams. It has a 3.3 inch HD display that comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera and 8MP on the front.

It runs on the Android 9 OS and is powered by a Qualcomm 435 processor and has a non-removable 800mAh battery.

Other features include; face recognition and voice-activation through the Google Assistant and 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage.