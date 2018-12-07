Abzorb extend Huddersfield Giants short sponsorship deal

The telecoms provider has sponsored the Giants shorts since 2015

Abzorb has announced that it has extended its associate kit partnership with rugby league club Huddersfield Giants for an additional three years.

It will be the fourth successive season that Brighouse-based Abzorb will sponsor the Super League club.

As part of the deal Abzorb will continue as the Giants principle shorts partner, a deal which began in 2015.

The telecoms provider which offers mobile and fixed line services, has also spent a number of years sponsoring the ‘Giant for a Day’ event that the Giants hold each year.

Huddersfield Giants commercial manager Brian Blacker commented: “It’s always a delight to see a happy partner keen to continue with us for the long-term and it’s always been a pleasure to work alongside such a prestigious company in Abzorb.

“I’m excited for what the future holds alongside Abzorb and would like to thank them for their continued support.”

Abzorb managing director Steve Beeby added: “It is an exciting time in both the clubs history and for Abzorb also as we continue to innovate and launch a variety of services to our wider customer base.”