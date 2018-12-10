Exertis appoints Ingleby as its programme director

Ingleby has worked across a number of different sectors and was most recently at Assurant

Exertis has announced the appointment of Howard Ingleby to the newly created position of programme director for the UK and Ireland.

The role sees Ingleby reporting to Exertis chief operating officer Richard Hinds and he will be tasked with the responsibility of delivering key strategic and infrastructure projects.

Most recently Ingleby worked as interim finance transformation partner for Assurant, a position he held for 11 months.

Previously he has held roles across a variety of industry sectors including; insurance, engineering, plant hire, construction and management consultants, in change management and business transformation roles.

Ingleby has also spent six years at Speedy Hire where he was programme director and four years as a managing consultant at Deloitte.

Commenting on his appointment Ingleby said: “I am delighted to be joining such a successful and rapidly expanding company with the opportunity to build a Programme Office and approach from the ground up.”

“I’m confident that we can collectively build an approach that will be rapid, flexible and capable of delivering sustainable change that supports continued growth and adds profitability to the business.”

Welcoming Ingleby, Hinds added: “Howard has extensive programme director and Programme Management Office (PMO) experience gained in a variety of industry sectors.”

“He is ideally placed to lead and successfully implement the projects we plan to deliver, which will further improve productivity and efficiencies throughout our organisation, in addition to enhancing customer experience.”