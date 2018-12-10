O2 to slap Ericsson with £100 million data outage bill

O2 customers were unable to access mobile data for the whole of Thursday (Nov 29), the operator will compensate all customers

O2 is understood to be looking to bill Swedish manufacturer Ericsson for millions in damages after a day-long data network shut down.

This is according to The Telegraph, which states the bill could be up to £100 million. O2 and Ericsson declined to comment but it is understood talks with compensation in mind will be held this week.

O2 customers were unable to access mobile data on Thursday (Nov 29). The problem was blamed on expired software certification by Ericsson.

Both firms have apologised and O2 has set out plans to compensate customers.

O2 CEO Mark Evans (pictured) said: “We will continue to work with Ericsson to conduct a full review. We work every day to provide an exceptional service to our customers. Thursday was not a good day for us, and it was even worse for our customers. We get that. We will work tirelessly to ensure that we never let our customers down again.”