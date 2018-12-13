Two promoted at Exertis in new business roles

Both internal appointments will report to sales and commercial director Phil Brown

Exertis has announced it has appointed Jamie Brothwell as business development director.

Brothwell has been promoted to the newly-created position at the distributor with Al Coyne stepping up to fill her shoes leading the Exertis print division.

The appointments will come into effect from next month and both Brothwell and Coyne will report to sales and commercial director Phil Brown.

Brothwell joined Exertis four years ago, serving as general manager of print in that time. Before Exertis, she was head of channel sales at Samsung Electronics and also spent 10 years at fellow distributor, Midwich.

Commenting on her appointment Brothwell said: “I am very much looking forward to working in a wider capacity across the IT and AV business moving forward.

“It is an exciting time within the Exertis Group with many new innovations, technologies and a core focus on services.”

Exertis sales and commercial director Phil Brown said: “Our industry is continually evolving with new technologies constantly changing the business landscape. Jamie will be responsible for identifying new and profitable business opportunities for Exertis and ensuring that our customers take advantage of the diverse range of products and solutions that we can offer,”

“Al will take on the responsibility of leading our successful print division based from our Norfolk office. Both appointments are fully deserved reflecting the contributions they have made in driving our print business and establishing a centre of excellence for the A3 and specialist print market.”